Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NOW’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOW will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.54. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NOW.

Get NOW alerts:

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.42 million. NOW had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

DNOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NOW in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, NOW presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of NOW during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $305,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in NOW by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 123,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 12,238 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in NOW in the 1st quarter worth approximately $947,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in NOW by 1,333.9% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,209,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NOW by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 79,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 23,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNOW traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.61. The company had a trading volume of 662,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,298. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.71. NOW has a 52-week low of $6.83 and a 52-week high of $12.55.

NOW Company Profile (Get Rating)

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NOW (DNOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.