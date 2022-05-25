Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $903.61 Million

Analysts expect that Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) will report sales of $903.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Flowserve’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $955.74 million and the lowest is $877.70 million. Flowserve posted sales of $898.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full year sales of $3.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $3.76 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $4.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Flowserve.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Flowserve had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 8.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

FLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Flowserve from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Flowserve from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Flowserve from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Flowserve from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.44.

FLS stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.22. The stock had a trading volume of 475,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,849. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.47. Flowserve has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.11%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 3.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Flowserve by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Flowserve by 187.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 395,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,949,000 after buying an additional 258,039 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

