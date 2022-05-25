Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $676.41 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) will report sales of $676.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Element Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $680.31 million and the lowest is $672.50 million. Element Solutions posted sales of $586.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Element Solutions will report full year sales of $2.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.75 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Element Solutions.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.00%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Element Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.91.

Element Solutions stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $20.51. 805,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,299,667. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.67. Element Solutions has a 1 year low of $19.29 and a 1 year high of $26.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 9,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $207,226.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Element Solutions by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,627,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,749,000 after purchasing an additional 984,222 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Element Solutions by 4.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,691,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,877,000 after acquiring an additional 679,070 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Element Solutions by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,242,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,339 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Element Solutions by 3.7% during the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,989,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,777,000 after acquiring an additional 357,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 2.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,276,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,365,000 after buying an additional 179,340 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Element Solutions (Get Rating)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Element Solutions (ESI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.