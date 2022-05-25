Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE) to Post -$0.56 EPS

Equities analysts expect DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for DICE Therapeutics’ earnings. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DICE Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.33) to ($2.32). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.58) to ($3.18). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DICE Therapeutics.

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DICE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DICE. Strs Ohio bought a new position in DICE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,428,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in DICE Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $170,592,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in DICE Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,627,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DICE Therapeutics by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICE Therapeutics stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,325. DICE Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.75 and a current ratio of 20.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.19.

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

