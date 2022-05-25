Zacks: Analysts Expect Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) to Announce $0.15 EPS

Analysts predict that Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Janus International Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.14. Janus International Group posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Janus International Group will report full year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Janus International Group.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $235.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.92 million. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 5.90%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JBI. Zacks Investment Research raised Janus International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Janus International Group to $11.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Janus International Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Benchmark began coverage on Janus International Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Janus International Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Janus International Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Janus International Group by 71.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Janus International Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Janus International Group during the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JBI traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.57. The company had a trading volume of 316,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,233. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 0.40. Janus International Group has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $15.94.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.

