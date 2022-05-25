Zacks: Analysts Expect Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) to Post -$1.31 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLAGet Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.31) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($0.98). Intellia Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($5.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.31) to ($4.24). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($5.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.30) to ($4.19). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLAGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $11.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 973.48% and a negative return on equity of 41.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS.

NTLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Brookline Capital Acquisition raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $146.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $177.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.90.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTLA traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $43.81. The stock had a trading volume of 924,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,502. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 2.14. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $202.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.66.

About Intellia Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

