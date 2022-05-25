Zacks: Analysts Expect HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) to Post $0.05 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for HealthStream’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. HealthStream reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow HealthStream.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $65.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.79 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HSTM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of HealthStream from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in HealthStream by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in HealthStream by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 42,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in HealthStream by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in HealthStream by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 183,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in HealthStream by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HSTM traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,218. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.65. HealthStream has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $31.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.52, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.47.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

