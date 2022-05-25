Zacks: Analysts Expect Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) to Post $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Empire State Realty Trust’s earnings. Empire State Realty Trust also reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.87 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Empire State Realty Trust.

ESRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Shares of NYSE:ESRT traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.94. 1,685,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,769,897. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.17, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Empire State Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $7.44 and a twelve month high of $13.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -116.67%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 34.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 182,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 46,935 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $109,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 34,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,256,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,256,000 after acquiring an additional 974,740 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building.

