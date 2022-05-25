Zacks: Analysts Expect Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Will Post Earnings of $2.78 Per Share

Brokerages expect Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) to report earnings of $2.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Crocs’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.09. Crocs posted earnings per share of $2.23 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Crocs will report full-year earnings of $10.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.42 to $10.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $12.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.48 to $12.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Crocs.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $660.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.81 million. Crocs had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 206.72%. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on CROX shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $153.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Crocs from $200.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.10.

In other news, CFO Anne Mehlman acquired 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.91 per share, with a total value of $142,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,652,511.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel P. Hart acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.63 per share, with a total value of $263,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 263,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,858,636.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 29,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,995,353. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Crocs by 100.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Crocs by 1,716.7% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crocs during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CROX traded down $4.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,995,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.85. Crocs has a twelve month low of $48.07 and a twelve month high of $183.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.98.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

