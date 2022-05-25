Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Will Announce Earnings of $4.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) will report earnings of $4.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.19. Zebra Technologies reported earnings of $4.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full year earnings of $19.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.55 to $19.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $21.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.73 to $22.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zebra Technologies.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.47 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $322.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $385.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $473.89. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $309.00 and a one year high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 9.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zebra Technologies (Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.