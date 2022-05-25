Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) to report $0.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Third Coast Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Third Coast Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Third Coast Bancshares.

Get Third Coast Bancshares alerts:

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $26.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.32 million.

TCBX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on Third Coast Bancshares from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Third Coast Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of Third Coast Bancshares stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.75. 460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,325. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Third Coast Bancshares has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $30.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCBX. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $11,376,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,736,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,906,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,777,000. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC raised its stake in Third Coast Bancshares by 130.1% during the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 282,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 159,529 shares during the period. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Third Coast Bancshares (Get Rating)

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Third Coast Bancshares (TCBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Third Coast Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Coast Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.