Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) to Announce -$0.70 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.62) and the lowest is ($0.78). Rite Aid reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 284.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full-year earnings of ($1.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($0.79). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.07) to ($0.02). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Rite Aid.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($1.06). Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 19.38% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RAD. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rite Aid in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Rite Aid from $1.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 3.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 59.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RAD stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.77. 5,725,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,502,723. Rite Aid has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $23.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.75, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $265.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.24.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and provides various other pharmacy services and an assortment of products comprising over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care products, seasonal merchandise, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal and general merchandise, pet care, and a variety of other everyday and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs; and a private brand product line.

