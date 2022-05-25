Zacks: Analysts Anticipate RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) to Post $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for RingCentral’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. RingCentral posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow RingCentral.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $467.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.36 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 183.51% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on RNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on RingCentral from $210.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on RingCentral from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on RingCentral from $300.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.68.

NYSE RNG traded down $4.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.91. 2,195,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,422,507. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 0.93. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $56.95 and a fifty-two week high of $315.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.89.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 6,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $397,589.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,700,796.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $171,703.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,514 shares in the company, valued at $6,498,608.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,349 shares of company stock worth $1,399,925 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 3.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,577,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,356,955,000 after purchasing an additional 388,302 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in RingCentral by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,901,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,667,741,000 after buying an additional 2,427,359 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in RingCentral by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,584,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $888,955,000 after buying an additional 144,060 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in RingCentral by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,381,592 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $446,191,000 after buying an additional 825,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in RingCentral by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,272,145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,108,000 after buying an additional 44,406 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RingCentral (Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RingCentral (RNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.