Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $205.15 Million

Analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) will post $205.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $199.00 million and the highest is $209.23 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $128.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 59.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $815.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $805.00 million to $826.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $859.23 million, with estimates ranging from $843.02 million to $870.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $219.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.6% on a year-over-year basis.

PLYA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.55.

Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $7.78. 1,374,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,750. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 59.24, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.68. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.70.

In other news, Director Maria M. Miller purchased 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $49,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 5,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $48,948.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 434,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,811,002.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 265,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,246,387 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,722,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 128.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,490,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521,623 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,236,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,891 shares during the last quarter. Axon Capital LP acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,612,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,419,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,074 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

