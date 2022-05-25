Zacks: Analysts Anticipate OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) to Announce -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.02. OPKO Health reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.02). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover OPKO Health.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $329.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.45 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 6.86% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The business’s revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered OPKO Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OPKO Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on OPKO Health from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OPKO Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

OPK stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,944,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,659,965. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.62. OPKO Health has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $5.25.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $2,317,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Elias A. Zerhouni bought 89,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,600 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,874,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,600,884 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPK. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in OPKO Health in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

