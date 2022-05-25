Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.81 Million

Analysts expect First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) to report $7.81 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.73 million. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC posted sales of $7.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will report full year sales of $32.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.16 million to $32.56 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $38.15 million, with estimates ranging from $34.23 million to $42.06 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

NASDAQ:FCRD traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.80. 84,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,185. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.13 and a 200 day moving average of $4.41. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $4.89. The company has a market capitalization of $113.70 million, a P/E ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 266.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 25.5% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,013,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,881,000 after acquiring an additional 409,798 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 71.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 708,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 294,608 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 12.5% during the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 608,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 67,828 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the second quarter worth about $1,159,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 166,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 33.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

