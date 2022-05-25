Yield Protocol (YIELD) Market Cap Tops $212,457.80

Yield Protocol (YIELD) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $212,457.80 and approximately $406.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Yield Protocol has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,604.79 or 0.99996780 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003377 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003381 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002230 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Yield Protocol Profile

Yield Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Yield Protocol Coin Trading

