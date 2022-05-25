Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y) Director Treena Cooper Sells 3,643 Shares

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y – Get Rating) Director Treena Cooper sold 3,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.90, for a total value of C$50,637.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$46,342.60.

Shares of Y stock opened at C$13.97 on Wednesday. Yellow Pages Limited has a twelve month low of C$12.80 and a twelve month high of C$15.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$377.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Yellow Pages’s dividend payout ratio is 22.17%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Yellow Pages from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized enterprises.

