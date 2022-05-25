Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.17), Fidelity Earnings reports. Yatsen had a negative net margin of 26.42% and a negative return on equity of 19.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Yatsen updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.
YSG stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.40. The stock had a trading volume of 34,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,432,344. The stock has a market cap of $192.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of -0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.45. Yatsen has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $11.64.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th.
Yatsen Company Profile (Get Rating)
Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges.
