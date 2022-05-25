Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.17), Fidelity Earnings reports. Yatsen had a negative net margin of 26.42% and a negative return on equity of 19.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Yatsen updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

YSG stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.40. The stock had a trading volume of 34,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,432,344. The stock has a market cap of $192.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of -0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.45. Yatsen has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $11.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Yatsen by 422.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Yatsen by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 27,632 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Yatsen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yatsen by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,347,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 33,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Yatsen by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 799,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 48,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges.

