XMON Market Capitalization Tops $13.65 Million (XMON)

XMON (XMON) traded down 14.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. One XMON coin can now be bought for about $9,128.93 or 0.30986808 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, XMON has traded 38.6% lower against the US dollar. XMON has a market cap of $13.65 million and $1.37 million worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12,003.83 or 0.40745215 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 70.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00070227 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003391 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.31 or 0.00503421 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00033923 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000273 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,527.36 or 1.40958507 BTC.

About XMON

XMON was first traded on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

XMON Coin Trading

