Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.87. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $3.79.

Get Xinyuan Real Estate alerts:

Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XIN. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 825,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 75,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

About Xinyuan Real Estate (Get Rating)

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.