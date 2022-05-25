Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Xinyuan Real Estate stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.87. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $3.79.
Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter.
About Xinyuan Real Estate (Get Rating)
Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.
