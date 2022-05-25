Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Shares of Xcel Brands stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average of $1.29. Xcel Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25.
Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.10 million during the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 8.52% and a negative net margin of 32.12%.
About Xcel Brands
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.
