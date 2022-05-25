Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of Xcel Brands stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average of $1.29. Xcel Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.10 million during the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 8.52% and a negative net margin of 32.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XELB. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Brands by 322.9% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,447,241 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,005 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $442,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 95,997 shares in the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 201.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 28,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.54% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

