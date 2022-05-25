WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:DGRW)

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.59. The stock had a trading volume of 307,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,915. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $57.28 and a 52-week high of $66.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 1.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 5.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter.

