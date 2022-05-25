WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 24th

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $59.88. 105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,915. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.02. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $57.28 and a 12-month high of $66.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $386,000.

