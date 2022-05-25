WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXGE) Stock Price Down 0.8%

WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXGE – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.69 and last traded at $33.79. Approximately 771 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 2,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.06.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.80.

