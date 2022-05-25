WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXGE) Stock Price Down 0.8%

WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXGE – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.69 and last traded at $33.79. Approximately 771 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 2,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.06.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.80.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund (DXGE)
- Zoom Video Communications Is Primed To Launch Higher
- Institutions Buy The Dip In Petco Health and Wellness Company
- Fundamental Strength Makes Williams-Sonoma One for Your Recovery Watchlist
- Veeva Systems: Increasing NDR and Other Wins
- Autozone Edges Past Advanced Auto Parts In Q1 2022
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.