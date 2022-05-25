Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Nomura

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Wipro in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.55 to $7.70 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, CLSA upgraded Wipro from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.31.

Shares of NYSE WIT opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.00 and a 200 day moving average of $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.85. Wipro has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $9.96.

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 19.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that Wipro will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Wipro by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,617,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,941,000 after purchasing an additional 620,454 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 58,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 399,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 91,449 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,832 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 5,562 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Wipro by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,242,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $134,590,000 after acquiring an additional 383,028 shares during the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

