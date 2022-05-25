Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.70

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.70 and last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 20265 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.89.

WIT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Nomura lowered Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.55 to $7.70 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. CLSA upgraded Wipro from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wipro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.31.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.85.

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 19.33%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Wipro’s previous dividend of $0.02. Wipro’s payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Wipro by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,617,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,941,000 after acquiring an additional 620,454 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wipro by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 58,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Wipro by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 399,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 91,449 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wipro by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,832 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wipro by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,242,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $134,590,000 after acquiring an additional 383,028 shares during the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

