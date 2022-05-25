WINk 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $433.71 Million (WIN)

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. During the last week, WINk has traded flat against the US dollar. WINk has a market capitalization of $403.24 million and $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WINk coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001341 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006187 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

WINk Profile

WINk is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

