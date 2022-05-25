Wings Tops One Day Trading Volume of $41.00 (WINGS)

Wings (WINGS) traded 40.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 24th. Over the last seven days, Wings has traded 44.1% lower against the dollar. Wings has a total market capitalization of $633,892.27 and $41.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wings coin can currently be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Wings

Wings is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. Wings’ official website is wings.ai . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Wings

