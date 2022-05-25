Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $3.06 Per Share (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Williams-Sonoma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $3.06 for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q2 2024 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.73 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.00 EPS.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 73.38% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $219.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.58.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $105.47 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $101.58 and a fifty-two week high of $223.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 154.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $3,040,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total value of $820,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,030 shares of company stock worth $4,173,666 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.07%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.