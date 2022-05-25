Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Trims Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. cut its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 66.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 5.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,525,000 after buying an additional 36,053 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $542,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth about $390,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,998,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $825.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $599.00 to $436.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Charter Communications from $620.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $689.78.

CHTR opened at $479.02 on Wednesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $410.33 and a 1-year high of $825.62. The stock has a market cap of $80.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $516.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $584.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.44. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

