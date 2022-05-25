Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Sells 425 Shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lowered its position in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. owned 0.05% of Metropolitan Bank worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCB. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,720,000. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,805,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 377,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,226,000 after acquiring an additional 143,452 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,366,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 1,150.0% in the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

In other Metropolitan Bank news, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 2,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $237,602.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott Lublin sold 1,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $103,434.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,584 shares of company stock valued at $459,361 in the last 90 days. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCB stock opened at $72.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.43. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $55.95 and a fifty-two week high of $115.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.74 million, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.26.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.18. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 31.72% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $54.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

