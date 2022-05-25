Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Sells 250 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. reduced its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Ingredion by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,632,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,439,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 17.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,236,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,055,000 after purchasing an additional 333,316 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 38.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,620,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,195,000 after purchasing an additional 449,174 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,466,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,512,000 after buying an additional 82,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,332,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,779,000 after buying an additional 316,030 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:INGR opened at $91.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.82. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $81.25 and a fifty-two week high of $101.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.93.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.14. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INGR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut Ingredion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

