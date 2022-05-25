Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Sells 1,000 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of THC. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $5,393,772.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $542,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE THC opened at $62.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.22. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.39. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1 year low of $60.49 and a 1 year high of $92.65.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.89. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

THC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

