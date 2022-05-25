Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Has $474,000 Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 36,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. MKT Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $678,000. Silverhawk Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000.

IVE opened at $145.99 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $140.30 and a 1 year high of $160.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.85.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

