Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Director David A. B. Brown Purchases 24,836 Shares

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS – Get Rating) Director David A. B. Brown purchased 24,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $42,717.92. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 746,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,059.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
OTCMKTS:WLMS opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.40. Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $44.36 million, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.33.
Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Williams Industrial Services Group had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 6.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WLMS shares. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Williams Industrial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Williams Industrial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.
Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to customers in the energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. It offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.
