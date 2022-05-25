Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Director David A. B. Brown Purchases 24,836 Shares

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS – Get Rating) Director David A. B. Brown purchased 24,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $42,717.92. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 746,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,059.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

OTCMKTS:WLMS opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.40. Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $44.36 million, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.33.

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Williams Industrial Services Group had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 6.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wynnefield Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 6,398,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,301,000 after purchasing an additional 46,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 30,270 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 111,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 76,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 35,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WLMS shares. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Williams Industrial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Williams Industrial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

About Williams Industrial Services Group

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to customers in the energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. It offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

