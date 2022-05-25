Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Acquired by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its stake in Whirlpool by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,834,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,150,000 after buying an additional 65,605 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,759,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,897,000 after purchasing an additional 255,063 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,008,000 after buying an additional 11,866 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,305,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,650,000 after buying an additional 31,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,106,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,621,000 after buying an additional 23,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE WHR traded up $6.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.91. The company had a trading volume of 7,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,240. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.53. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $164.52 and a twelve month high of $245.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.
Whirlpool announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 26.03%.
WHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Whirlpool from $280.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cfra cut Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.57.
Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.
