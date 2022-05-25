Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Acquired by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its stake in Whirlpool by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,834,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,150,000 after buying an additional 65,605 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,759,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,897,000 after purchasing an additional 255,063 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,008,000 after buying an additional 11,866 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,305,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,650,000 after buying an additional 31,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,106,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,621,000 after buying an additional 23,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Shares of NYSE WHR traded up $6.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.91. The company had a trading volume of 7,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,240. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.53. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $164.52 and a twelve month high of $245.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 24.86 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 26.03%.

WHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Whirlpool from $280.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cfra cut Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.57.

Whirlpool Company Profile (Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.