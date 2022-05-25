Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Western New England Bancorp stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.37. Western New England Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $9.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Western New England Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WNEB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 10.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $10,175,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 847,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,573,000 after purchasing an additional 181,449 shares during the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd bought a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $1,274,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 240,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 134,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 984,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,797,000 after purchasing an additional 92,764 shares during the last quarter. 52.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.