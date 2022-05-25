Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (WIW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on November 30th

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 24.6% per year over the last three years.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund stock opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.33 and its 200 day moving average is $12.35. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.47 and a twelve month high of $13.93.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 51,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.58 per share, with a total value of $541,558.46. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,573,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,612,264.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIW. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 87,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 14,926 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

