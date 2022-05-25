West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Stock Price Down 1.9%

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG – Get Rating) fell 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$106.75 and last traded at C$109.66. 718,849 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 566,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$111.81.

WFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James set a C$190.00 price objective on West Fraser Timber and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. CIBC boosted their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$126.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$147.00 to C$157.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, West Fraser Timber has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$158.60.

The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14. The firm has a market cap of C$11.15 billion and a PE ratio of 2.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$108.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$113.72.

West Fraser Timber ( TSE:WFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$12.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$12.63 by C$0.35. The company had revenue of C$3.94 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 15.3200004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile (TSE:WFG)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

