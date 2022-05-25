West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Stock Position Increased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 447,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,005 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $53,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WFG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 902.1% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,773,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,156,000 after buying an additional 1,596,105 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,087,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,070,000 after buying an additional 448,538 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,619,000 after buying an additional 259,589 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,170,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,766,000 after purchasing an additional 252,111 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 495.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 278,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,462,000 after purchasing an additional 231,753 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of West Fraser Timber stock opened at $85.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 2.86 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $64.72 and a 12 month high of $102.61.

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $10.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.84 by $2.41. West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 42.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 25.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on WFG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on West Fraser Timber from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.93.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

