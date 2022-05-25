Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Gap Up to $16.27

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.27, but opened at $18.20. Wendy’s shares last traded at $17.80, with a volume of 160,092 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut Wendy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $18.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.08.

The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Wendy’s had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 34.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 56.82%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

