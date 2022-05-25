Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Marvell Technology (MRVL)

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ: MRVL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 5/25/2022 – Marvell Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $105.00 to $90.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
- 5/23/2022 – Marvell Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $95.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/23/2022 – Marvell Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $95.00 to $72.00.
- 5/20/2022 – Marvell Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $110.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/25/2022 – Marvell Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/25/2022 – Marvell Technology was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/20/2022 – Marvell Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2022 – Marvell Technology is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ MRVL traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,082,382. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85. The stock has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a PE ratio of -97.74, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.80.
Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $1,138,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 9,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $551,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 207,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,461,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 208,610 shares of company stock worth $13,591,746. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.1% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 52.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.
