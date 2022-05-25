Wedbush Cuts Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target to $75.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BBY. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Best Buy from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Best Buy to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Best Buy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.80.

NYSE:BBY opened at $73.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.24. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $69.07 and a 1 year high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Best Buy will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total value of $113,715.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,584.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $203,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,955 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,097 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leuthold Group LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 26,301 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,332 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

