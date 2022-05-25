WazirX Hits Market Cap of $99.37 Million (WRX)

WazirX (WRX) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. WazirX has a market capitalization of $99.37 million and approximately $7.98 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WazirX has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. One WazirX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000877 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX was first traded on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,864 coins. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com . The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

WazirX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

