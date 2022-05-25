Walleye Capital LLC Sells 13,514 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Walleye Capital LLC cut its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 271,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,514 shares during the quarter. Equity Residential comprises approximately 0.6% of Walleye Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Equity Residential worth $24,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQR. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 5,365.4% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,145,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088,059 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,284,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,121,056,000 after buying an additional 1,650,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,022,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,531,569,000 after buying an additional 1,445,519 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,664,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,653,000 after buying an additional 1,367,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 2,070.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 886,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,219,000 after buying an additional 845,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQR traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,929,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,948. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $71.86 and a fifty-two week high of $94.32.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 53.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 69.83%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $97.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $97.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.74.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

