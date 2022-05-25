WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Shares Gap Up to $8.00

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.00, but opened at $8.61. WalkMe shares last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 1,419 shares traded.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WKME. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WalkMe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on WalkMe from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on WalkMe from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on WalkMe from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on WalkMe from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.90.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.68.

WalkMe ( NASDAQ:WKME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. WalkMe had a negative net margin of 49.57% and a negative return on equity of 50.71%. The firm had revenue of $56.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million. WalkMe’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that WalkMe Ltd. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Peak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,303,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in WalkMe during the third quarter worth approximately $1,825,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in WalkMe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,046,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of WalkMe by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

About WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

