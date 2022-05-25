Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $171.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Walker & Dunlop stock traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.28. 7,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,754. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.72 and a 200 day moving average of $135.18. Walker & Dunlop has a 1-year low of $95.60 and a 1-year high of $156.77. The company has a quick ratio of 160.37, a current ratio of 160.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.42. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $319.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.30%.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $218,510.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 205.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 203.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 5,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. 71.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

