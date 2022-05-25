Volution Group’s (FAN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Volution Group (LON:FAN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 630 ($7.93) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 65.35% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Volution Group stock opened at GBX 381 ($4.79) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £754.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.41, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 399.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 466.03. Volution Group has a 1-year low of GBX 339.50 ($4.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 565 ($7.11).

In related news, insider Paul Hollingworth bought 4,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 419 ($5.27) per share, for a total transaction of £20,019.82 ($25,191.67).

Volution Group Company Profile

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units, fan coils, and hybrid ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

