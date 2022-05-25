VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Insider Michael Joseph O’donnell Sells 1,676 Shares

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 1,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $14,212.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of VZIO opened at $7.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.29 and a 200 day moving average of $13.63. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.62 and a 52-week high of $28.24.
VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). VIZIO had a negative return on equity of 16.87% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $485.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZIO. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the fourth quarter worth $44,352,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of VIZIO by 33.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,466,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,570 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO during the first quarter valued at $8,811,000. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO during the fourth quarter valued at $16,127,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of VIZIO by 296.2% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 792,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,398,000 after buying an additional 592,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.19% of the company’s stock.
About VIZIO (Get Rating)
VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.
