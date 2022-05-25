VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Insider Michael Joseph O’donnell Sells 1,676 Shares

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 1,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $14,212.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of VZIO opened at $7.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.29 and a 200 day moving average of $13.63. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.62 and a 52-week high of $28.24.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). VIZIO had a negative return on equity of 16.87% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $485.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of VIZIO from $27.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of VIZIO from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of VIZIO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.43.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZIO. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the fourth quarter worth $44,352,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of VIZIO by 33.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,466,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,570 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO during the first quarter valued at $8,811,000. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO during the fourth quarter valued at $16,127,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of VIZIO by 296.2% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 792,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,398,000 after buying an additional 592,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

